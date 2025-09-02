senckađ
Knoor - A Recipe for Success: Kirby McClure Turns up the Heat with Knorr

02/09/2025
In his new work, Visionaries-repped Kirby McClure showcases the choreography of cooking. 

Dancing, dicing, slicing and frying- ingredients come together, wrapped in the flavours of Knorr’s cooking paste.

His signature style in this spot is a feast to the eyes- dynamic shots and movement  sync perfectly with music and performance, capturing the joy and excitement of simple, but quality cooking. 

Speaking about the project, Kirby says:

‘With a daunting shot list that was (literally) several feet long, we set out on a “Super Shoot” in Warsaw with some of the most collaborative crew, agency, and client I’ve had the pleasure to work with. With this much to shoot we had to be extra nimble with our approach, as we couldn’t spend too much time on any individual shot—however, we still found the ability to attach cameras to cutlery for worms eye eating shots, to probe through mountains of sauce and glide in and out of jars and kitchen cabinets the way i had envisioned…all thanks to the hyper efficiency of the lovely Warsaw crew.’

