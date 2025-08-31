In Puerto Rico, cars easily get a “second life” with donated replacement parts, but transplant patients often don’t. To change this, Car Parts for Life turned cars with transplanted parts into moving billboards for organ donation. Each part carried a handwritten message from a real transplant recipient, making the connection clear: just like cars, people deserve a second chance. These cars drove across the island and were later displayed at the biggest auto show, inviting people to register as organ donors through QR codes and interactive technology.

