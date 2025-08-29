senckađ
work

England Rugby - Women's World Cup - Red Roses - For The Girls

England Rugby - Women's World Cup
29/08/2025
We are proud to present 'For The Girls' for England Rugby. A bold new campaign for the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025. Inspired by the Red Roses — playing not just for trophies, but for every girl who’s ever dreamed of getting on the pitch — this film celebrates strength, sisterhood, and the trailblazers who came before.

Brought to life by Bullion Productions in collaboration with MATTA and visionary director Olivia Rose, the powerful, emotional hero film captures the raw voices of the Red Roses.

The hero film launched on 12 Aug on Amazon Prime TV and across England Rugby channels.

In what could be a monumental summer for women’s sport in England, the Red Roses kick off their World Cup campaign against the USA on 22 Aug. We’ll be watching! — and hoping the girls can bring it home.

