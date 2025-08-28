​A bright future unfolds in our new campaign for Chipotle. Within every paper bag is a world of innovation and a steadfast commitment to local and sustainable farming.



​Hornet Director Yves Geleyn uses the texture and movement of the paper to inform every element- from character design to animation- and implemented a vibrant color palette inspired by fresh Chipotle ingredients. No stranger to navigating miniature worlds, Yves referenced classic stop motion techniques to keep the tactility of the paper bag front and center in the campaign.



​As the Chipotle truck journeys past vibrant, polyculture farms with diverse and organic crops through the American countryside, a colorful new world unfolds in a symphony of paper.​

