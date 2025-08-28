senckađ
work

Nissan - Nissan 60th Edited by Izzy Ehrlich

Nissan
28/08/2025
Credits
New work for Nissan cut by Izzy.

Credits

Client: Nissan
Title: Nissan 60th

Agency: TBWA
Chief Creative Officer: Adam Reeves
Group Creative Director: Fernando Salvador
Creative Director: Mario Maiato
Associate Creative Director: Craig Burt
Managing Director: Adam Lang
Group Account Director: Jessie Sweeney
Account Supervisor: Alyssa Risen
Producer: Sharon Langlotz

Production House: Slime Force
Director: Ozan Biron
Executive Producer: Trevor Cawood
Producer: Philip Fyfe

Editorial House: School Editing
Editor: Izzy Ehrlich
Assistant Editors: Zhenya Dolzikov, David Ngandu
Executive Producer: Mackenzie Goodwin

Colour and VFX: Feather
Executive Producer: Emily Goldberg
VFX Supervisor: Tim Mulvihil
Colourist: Kevin Wu
Online: Andrew Wolfe

Sound Post-Production by TORQ, a division of Source Sound Inc.
Senior Sound Supervisor Designer/Mix: Charles Deenen
Senior Mixer: Travis Prater
Lead Sound Designer: James Evans
Sound Editors: Landen Belardes, Cadmus Blackwood, and Gregory Bonini
Music Composer: Colin Fisher
Executive Producer: Daniel Lepervanche
Associate Producer: Kelly Baffoni

Audio (Voice Record): Oso Audio
Voice Director: Katie Corbridge
Creative Director/Engineer: Daenen Bramberger
Producer: Lauren Dobbie

