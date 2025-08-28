New music video Kissing You out now! Cut by Genevieve Latour. Click the link in our bio to see more of Genevieve’s work.
Credits ⬇️
Artist: Alex Porat
Title: Kissing You
Director: Renée Rodenkirchen
DP: Cam Roden
Produced by: KRP Inc.
Executive Producer: Kathleen Ryan
Producer: Michael Mandarano
Editorial: School Editing
Editor: Genevieve Latour
Assistant Editor: Claire Shafto
Editorial Producer: Steve Villeseche
Colour: Alter Ego
Colourist: Lily Henry
Colour Assistant: Vika Svishchova
Post Producer: Spencer Butt
Post Production Coordinator: Sam Omand