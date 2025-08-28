​New music video Kissing You out now! Cut by Genevieve Latour. Click the link in our bio to see more of Genevieve’s work.



​Credits ⬇️

​⁠

​Artist: Alex Porat

​Title: Kissing You ⁠

​⁠

​Director: Renée Rodenkirchen

​DP: Cam Roden ⁠

​Produced by: KRP Inc. ⁠

​Executive Producer: Kathleen Ryan ⁠

​Producer: Michael Mandarano

​⁠

​Editorial: School Editing ⁠

​Editor: Genevieve Latour ⁠

​Assistant Editor: Claire Shafto ⁠

​Editorial Producer: Steve Villeseche ⁠

​⁠

​Colour: Alter Ego ⁠

​Colourist: Lily Henry ⁠

​Colour Assistant: Vika Svishchova ⁠

​Post Producer: Spencer Butt ⁠

​Post Production Coordinator: Sam Omand​

