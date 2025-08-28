To support the launch of Women’s Aid’s latest report, Nineteen More Child Homicides, Hijinks created a powerful out-of-home campaign, which made Campaign’s Ad of the Day, highlighting the deadly consequences of a ‘pro-contact’ culture in the family courts - where parental access is often prioritised over child safety, even when abuse is disclosed.

Timed ahead of the fifth anniversary of the Harm Panel Report, and the release of Women’s Aid’s ‘Nineteen More Child Homicides' report, the campaign called for urgent reform of the family justice system, which has failed to act on previous warnings. In the last 30 years, 67 children have been killed by a parent with a known history of domestic abuse during contact arrangements, 19 of them in just the past decade.

The campaign ran for one day across Holborn, including on the Holborn Eye’s large-format digital screen, strategically located near the Central Family Court. Titled “Hear the Children, or Grieve Them,” it used haunting imagery and direct copy to represent some of the silenced voices, demanding that children be heard before more lives are lost.



