EPIC by Vue is a bold new brand and identity for Vue cinema’s Premium Large Format auditoriums - Vue’s best and most technically advanced viewing experience yet. Powered by cutting edge Dolby Atmos sound and Barco HD laser-projection, EPIC by Vue delivers the kind of screen and sound that makes your pulse race and your jaw drop.

We created a name and impactful brand identity that would stand out in the category.

At the heart of the launch is our cinematic hero film, made in collaboration with Laser Days, Hornet, Factory and James Radford. Centered around the campaign line ‘Make the moment EPIC’, the film is the ultimate product demonstration. Viewers are taken on a thrilling ride through the new branding, an immersive journey of kaleidoscopic colour, light, and sound that literally rumbles audiences in their seats.

Every element of the sound was tested in cinemas to ensure maximum immersive impact. From the rush of the audio whooshing beneath the audience as they fly over horizons, to the sonic trails zipping past their heads to the back of the room, it is held together with a pulsing electronic heartbeat, designed to keep viewers on the edge of their seat right to the end.

The campaign will run in cinemas as a pre-show film, on socials and out-of-home, including indoor and outdoor signage and online branding, with every asset embodying the superior experience that EPIC by Vue delivers.