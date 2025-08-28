senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
work

Hornbach - No Project Without Drama

Hornbach
28/08/2025
15
Share
Download
EMBED
EMBED WITH CREDITS
Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Chaos, Choirs, and Craft: HORNBACH’s Theatrical Odyssey

With their latest campaign, HORNBACH and HeimatTBWA\ once again push the boundaries of what advertising can be. Directed by Lope Serrano of CANADA and produced by Tempomedia, the film transforms the familiar trials of DIY into an operatic journey — equal parts chaos and triumph.

As production service, we had the privilege — and the challenge — of helping to craft a project every bit as ambitious as the story it set out to tell. A vast theatre stage was constructed from the ground up, its drama amplified by a 30-strong choir whose every move mirrored the protagonist’s struggle. From storm-lashed sea crossings to leaking pipes and collapsing walls, the drama unfolded entirely through practical builds — nothing was faked, everything was crafted by hand.

This was a project where every detail mattered: the logistics of staging such elaborate sets, the synchronicity of music and movement, the blend of humour and honesty at the heart of HORNBACH’s message. In an era increasingly defined by AI and digital shortcuts, the campaign stands out as testament that in a world rushing toward automation, there’s unmatched impact in what is made with skill, craft, and creativity. 


CLIENT - HORNBACH

AGENCY - HeimatTBWA\ 

PRODUCTION - Tempomedia

DIRECTOR - Lope Serrano

DOP - Niklas Johansson

PRODUCTION DESIGNER - Nathan Parker

STYLIST - Charlotte Chadwick

PRODUCTION SERVICE - Magic Vilnius 



About
MORE ABOUT undefined
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1