Chaos, Choirs, and Craft: HORNBACH’s Theatrical Odyssey



With their latest campaign, HORNBACH and HeimatTBWA\ once again push the boundaries of what advertising can be. Directed by Lope Serrano of CANADA and produced by Tempomedia, the film transforms the familiar trials of DIY into an operatic journey — equal parts chaos and triumph.



As production service, we had the privilege — and the challenge — of helping to craft a project every bit as ambitious as the story it set out to tell. A vast theatre stage was constructed from the ground up, its drama amplified by a 30-strong choir whose every move mirrored the protagonist’s struggle. From storm-lashed sea crossings to leaking pipes and collapsing walls, the drama unfolded entirely through practical builds — nothing was faked, everything was crafted by hand.



This was a project where every detail mattered: the logistics of staging such elaborate sets, the synchronicity of music and movement, the blend of humour and honesty at the heart of HORNBACH’s message. In an era increasingly defined by AI and digital shortcuts, the campaign stands out as testament that in a world rushing toward automation, there’s unmatched impact in what is made with skill, craft, and creativity.







CLIENT - HORNBACH



AGENCY - HeimatTBWA\

PRODUCTION - Tempomedia

DIRECTOR - Lope Serrano

DOP - Niklas Johansson

PRODUCTION DESIGNER - Nathan Parker

STYLIST - Charlotte Chadwick

PRODUCTION SERVICE - Magic Vilnius







