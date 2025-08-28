About the Project

BBD Perfect Storm invited us to collaborate on a behaviour-changing campaign for Severn Trent, aimed at helping households save money and cut down on water waste. The creative focused on simple, everyday tips – with one of the most impactful being a shorter shower.

To bring this message to life, the idea was to pair a practical solution with a playful twist: shower to the length of a five-minute song. Enter Pass The Dutchie by Musical Youth – a track that not only set the perfect rhythm, but also added charm, humour, and instant nostalgia.

The film opens with our protagonist stepping into the shower as the song bursts into life. At first it seems like it’s coming from the showerhead itself – until we reveal the band, live in the bathroom, performing alongside him. This surreal, light-hearted setup turned an everyday reminder into something memorable and fun.

The campaign was on an extremely tight turnaround following a dry summer, but thanks to smart planning and a brilliant team, we delivered on time and on budget. In a fitting coincidence, our shoot day landed on the 40th anniversary of Pass The Dutchie hitting No.1 in the UK – making the whole project feel even more special.

Director Phil Hawkins summed it up best:

“The surreal concept and the chance to work with Musical Youth was too good to miss. We had just days to pull everything together, but Film Punks made it happen seamlessly – and the band’s energy really shines through on screen.”

Credits

Director: Phil Hawkins

DOP: Steven Gray

Sound: John Hagenstede

Creative Director: Neal S. Colyer

Focus Puller: Oliver Scott

DIT: Oliver Taylor

Art Director: Lee Flude

Wardrobe & Styling: Emily Pirouet

Hair & Make Up: Laura Marsh

Gaffer: Jerzy Gudjonsson

Colourist: Dan Moran

VFX: Boardwalk Studio

Storyboard Artist: Joe Leech

Production Company: Film Punks