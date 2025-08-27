senckađ
work

Canadian Club - The Official Drink of Unofficial Clubs Edited by Izzy Ehrlich

Canadian Club
27/08/2025
Finally part of the Canadian Club 😍 Cut by Izzy! Click the link in our bio to see more of Izzy’s work.

Title: The Official Drink of Unofficial Clubs
Client: Canadian Club

Managing Director, Canada and Canadian Brands: Patrick Sweeney
Senior Director, National Marketing: Deepti Gurkar
Senior Brand Manager, Canadian Whisky Portfolio: Danielle Milette
Associate Brand Manager: Caroline Murphy
Production Consultant: Brenda Surminski

Agency: Hard Work Club
Co-Founder, Executive Creative Director: Meghan Kraemer
Associate Creative Director, Art Director: María José Arias
Senior Copywriter: Mike Appleby
Senior Designer: Priya Mistry
Head of Integrated Production, Producer: Monika Ghobrial
Producer: Lindsay Hann
Co-Founder, Head of Strategy: Cameron Stark
VP, General Manager: Cass Farry
Group Account Director: Carlos Game García
Director, Project Management and Delivery: Cecilia Hui
Account Supervisor: Vaibhav Pomal
French Copywriter: Rachel Lecompte

Production Company: Impossible Studios
Director: Dan French
Executive Producer: Marco D’Angelo
Line Producer/PM: Marc Swenker
1st AD: Scott Weatherall
2nd AD: Rosa Musa
Production Coordinator: Christopher Poowah
DP: Antoine Ryan
1st AC: Max Litzgus
2nd AC: Caitlin Bevington
DIT/VTR: Andrew Easson
Gaffer: Kirill Melamid
Key Grip: John Perrin

Stylist: Kate Day
Wardrobe Assistant: Jessica Luffman
Makeup Artist: Jasmine Duffey
Production Designer: Zach Norftall
Art Director/Buyer: Emma Hesson
Lead Dresser: Ryan Tavares

Editorial House: School Editing
Editor: Izzy Ehrlich
Assistant Editor: Zhenya Dolzikov
Executive Producer: Yumi Suyama
Producer: Steve Villeseche

VFX/Online: Pinky Swear VFX
VFX Artist: Jonny Ames
Executive Producer: Airees Angellakis

Colour: BaconX
Colourist: Sam Gilling
Color producer: Sophie Reynolds
Colour Coordinator: Zara Bækkelund Kristensen
Conform artist: Preston Drake-Hillyard

English Audio: Oso
Creative Director/Voice Director: Harry Knazan
Engineer: Omid Geadizadeh
Sound Designer: Lisa Yafalian, Omid Geadizadeh
Producer: Kristine Lippett, Hannah Grahoam

