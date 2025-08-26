senckađ
work

Craft - Run Like We’re Meant To Edited by Ben Canny

Craft
26/08/2025
Credits
New work cut by Ben Canny ✂️ Click the link in our bio to see more of Ben’s work.

Credits ⬇️

Client: CRAFT
Title: Run like we’re meant to

Starring Tim Tollefson

Director: Filip Nilsson
Cinematographer: Jasper Spanning
Executive Producer: Adam Holmström Meinking
Producers: Johan Lindström, Victor Lindström

Camera Operator: Myron Mance
SFX Make-up: Arturo Balserio

Editor: Ben Canny / Represented by Art Official Agency
Colorist: Oskar Larsson / Tint post
Sound Design: Calle Buddee Roos / Ponytail
Online: Mikael Pettersson / Tint post
VFX: Tint
Music: Joakim Åhlund / Les Big Byrd - “I used to be lost but now I’m just gone”

Service Production: 24/7 Mallorca
Service Executive Producer: Richard Webb
Service Producer: Mario Padilla

Agency: Forsman & Bodenfors
Creative: Karl Risenfors
Creative: Julia Holtback Yeter
Designer: Jerry Wass
Agency Producer: Åsa Hammar
Account Director: Ewa Edlund

Client: Craft Sportswear
Head of Brand: Niklas Moberg
Creative Director: Daniel Högling
Head of Marketing: Nicolas Peyrau

Special thanks: 24/7 Mallorca, Tint Post, Artofficial Agency, Arturo Balserio, Joakim Åhlund, Viktor Waldås

