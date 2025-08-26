New work for Quaker cut by Izzy Ehrlich 🥣 Click the link in our bio to see more of Izzy’s work.
Credits ⬇️
Client: Quaker
Title: It’s All in the Cluster
Agency: Behaviour
ECD: Dave Scott
Art Director: Ryan Abrams
Assc. Creative Director: Sam Stilson
Account Director: Ashley Trinh
Account Supervision: Leanne Karat
Head of Production: Max Kubiak
Production House: Free Society
Director: Stuart Parr
Head of Production: Dan Arki
Director of Photography: André Pienaar
Production Designer: Andrew Morton
Editorial House: School Editing
Executive Producer: Sarah Brooks
Editor: Izzy Ehrlich
Assistant Editor: Zhenya Dolzikov
Colour + Online: Darling VFX
Colourist: Kassi Bellamy
Online Artist: Alexa Salsberg
EP: Kristen Van Fleet
Audio: Grayson
Music Director: Mark Domitric
Composer: Igor Correia
Engineer: Eric Hulme
Exec Producer: Kelly McCluskey
Sound Designer: Ben Swarbrick