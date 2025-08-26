senckađ
PinkPantheress - Romeo

PinkPantheress
26/08/2025
A chess match transforms into a big musical production number in Iris Luz's scintillating collaboration with PinkPantheress - featuring US singer Destin Conrad as the eponymous Romeo.

We start in reality as Pink enters a chess tournament that's taking place in a South London community hall - and where Pink proceeds to demolish the opposition,The Queen's Gambit-fashion. Destin is playing on another table, and they can't help give each other the eye, indulging in some flirting while winning their separate matches.

And then, when they come together to play each other, it turns into a full-on musical fantasy: the chessboard is the dance floor, the chess pieces becoming dancers, and this musical - with Pink performing next to a giant Queen chesspiece - plays out as Pink and Destin start the game in the real world... where Pink quickly takes control.

Building on the excellent previous videos of her currentFancy That album campaign, Pink's signature style, and love of strong patterns - black and white checks and tartan - is slickly woven into the lighthearted narrative. Every element is delivered to a high level, and works to frame the singer and her message.     

It's a great addition to the PinkPantheress canon and an exciting step forward for Iris Luz, following her recent videos for the likes of Victoria and George Riley. 

v2.25.1