Short-term car insurance isn’t something people plan ahead to buy, it's something they need in the moment.

So, how do you market a product that’s inherentlyreactive?

By celebrating the joy of spontaneous plans and showing just how easily Dayinsure gets you on the road.

Working in collaboration with our good friends at AIP, we planned a day shoot to capture 3 films for Dayinsure. With a multi-award winning team and the right crew and talent, we achieved not only three brilliant ads for the brand, but also a brilliant time on set in the Sussex countryside on one of the most splendid days of the Summer!

Objectives

Make Dayinsure top-of-mind for those“can you drive?”moments

Drive downloads of the Dayinsure app

Position Dayinsure as the go-to solution for temporary insurance needs

Deliverables

1 x TVC (30 sec, 16:9)

3 x 30s digital films (16:9)

3 x 30s digital films (9:16)

3 x 30s digital films (1:1)

Audience

Drivers aged 18–75 (17–50 for learners), UK-based.

Our audience doesn't always drive, but when they do, they:

Borrow a friend’s car or van

Need to cover gaps between policies

Go on weekend road trips

Add temporary drivers to a family vehicle

Need short-term cover for test drives, errands, or one-offs

This is a crowd that values freedom and flexibility and doesn’t want the hassle of annual insurance when they only need a day.

Creative Strategy

“Today’s the Day.”

Because sometimes, life gives you 48 hours of sun.

Sometimes, you find the perfect sofa on Marketplace.

Sometimes, your neighbour hands you the keys to an adventure.

And when that day comes? Make sure you Dayinsure it.

We developed a trio of relatable, human-centred 30-second stories, each showcasing a unique use case for Dayinsure. Warm, witty and packed with energy, each film showed how easy it is to get short-term cover through the app and how it makes spontaneous plans possible.

3 Films. 1 Day. No Excuses.

We pulled off something pretty ambitious: Three full commercials in a single shoot day.

With our trusty Marketing Manager, Rachel, on set wielding a camera, and Producer Rupert performing some Premiere wizardry, we were able to turn the intensity of the day into a behind-the-scenes social cut stylised to mirror the joyful vibe of the campaign.

Key Project Highlights

Built for mobile & social – Our 1:1 and 9:16 versions were cut with bold visual storytelling and on-screen copy to land without sound

Real-life relevance – We captured use cases viewers genuinely experience, rather than idealised car ownership fantasies

Speed meets strategy – Creative agility (on both production and message) mirrored the product promise itself

Tone & talent– Witty copy, charismatic performances, and authentic direction made the films more shareable and memorable



