senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
work

Dayinsure - Today's The Day

Dayinsure
26/08/2025
5
Share
Download
EMBED
EMBED WITH CREDITS
Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Short-term car insurance isn’t something people plan ahead to buy, it's something they need in the moment.

So, how do you market a product that’s inherentlyreactive?

By celebrating the joy of spontaneous plans and showing just how easily Dayinsure gets you on the road.

Working in collaboration with our good friends at AIP, we planned a day shoot to capture 3 films for Dayinsure. With a multi-award winning team and the right crew and talent, we achieved not only three brilliant ads for the brand, but also a brilliant time on set in the Sussex countryside on one of the most splendid days of the Summer!

Objectives

  • Make Dayinsure top-of-mind for those“can you drive?”moments

  • Drive downloads of the Dayinsure app

  • Position Dayinsure as the go-to solution for temporary insurance needs

Deliverables

  • 1 x TVC (30 sec, 16:9)
  • 3 x 30s digital films (16:9)
  • 3 x 30s digital films (9:16)
  • 3 x 30s digital films (1:1)

Audience

Drivers aged 18–75 (17–50 for learners), UK-based.

Our audience doesn't always drive, but when they do, they:

  • Borrow a friend’s car or van

  • Need to cover gaps between policies

  • Go on weekend road trips

  • Add temporary drivers to a family vehicle

  • Need short-term cover for test drives, errands, or one-offs

This is a crowd that values freedom and flexibility and doesn’t want the hassle of annual insurance when they only need a day.

Creative Strategy

“Today’s the Day.”

  • Because sometimes, life gives you 48 hours of sun.

  • Sometimes, you find the perfect sofa on Marketplace.

  • Sometimes, your neighbour hands you the keys to an adventure.

And when that day comes? Make sure you Dayinsure it.

We developed a trio of relatable, human-centred 30-second stories, each showcasing a unique use case for Dayinsure. Warm, witty and packed with energy, each film showed how easy it is to get short-term cover through the app and how it makes spontaneous plans possible.

3 Films. 1 Day. No Excuses.

We pulled off something pretty ambitious: Three full commercials in a single shoot day.

With our trusty Marketing Manager, Rachel, on set wielding a camera, and Producer Rupert performing some Premiere wizardry, we were able to turn the intensity of the day into a behind-the-scenes social cut stylised to mirror the joyful vibe of the campaign.

Key Project Highlights

  • Built for mobile & social– Our 1:1 and 9:16 versions were cut with bold visual storytelling and on-screen copy to land without sound

  • Real-life relevance– We captured use cases viewers genuinely experience, rather than idealised car ownership fantasies

  • Speed meets strategy– Creative agility (on both production and message) mirrored the product promise itself

  • Tone & talent– Witty copy, charismatic performances, and authentic direction made the films more shareable and memorable


About
MORE ABOUT undefined
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1