To celebrate Remia’s 100-year anniversary, we helped craft a commercial that brings the rich history of the brand to life. From its humble beginnings in 1925, when Arie de Rooij sold margarine door-to-door in Amersfoort, to Remia’s evolution into a household name across the Netherlands. The project was a true team effort, with our VFX, grading, music, sound, and AI teams working closely to authentically capture each period.



A lot of effort went into the look development for this film.





“The film celebrates Remia’s 100-year anniversary, so the color palette needed to reflect that. From the early days of black-and-white and sepia tones to the vibrant Technicolor look, we carefully designed the grading to give each era its own unique atmosphere.” - Scott Harris, Colourist

Our VFX team ensured continuity across time, with one key visual anchor: the founder Arie, his wife, and their car, carried through to the 2025 scenes to symbolize the company’s ongoing journey. For the final celebration, the team enhanced the festive spirit with confetti, balloons, and fireworks to make the party feel lively and authentic. Even the champagne popping was fully created through VFX. Meanwhile, our AI team added subtle details to the film that helped define each era authentically.

Besides the visuals, the music and sound design played a key role in creating the right atmosphere.

“For the soundtrack, we created a fresh take on the classic “Ain’t We Got Fun.” It opens with a nod to the song’s vintage charm, then transitions into a lively, toe-tapping swing track performed by a full big band.”– Maik Cox, Music Composer & Supervisor

To complement the music, the sound design focused on authentic details.The team immersed themselves in the sounds of a hundred years of history.

“I began by researching authentic sounds, from rattling bicycles to vintage engines, factory belts, and creaking doors. The main challenge was balancing these ambient sounds with the music, making sure they enhanced the story without overpowering it.” – Mattijn Willems, Sound Designer

Huge thank you to Remia and Hazazah for the trust and collaboration on this special project!