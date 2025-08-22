Shot on location in Mwadingusha and Lupweshi village in the Democratic Republic of Congo, this powerful documentary captures the urgent and emotional journey of Chatie Kalukwa Kalobo, a mother fighting to save her son from severe malaria. The film brings to life the stark realities faced by communities living hours away from formal healthcare and highlights the lifesaving role of community health workers who are often the first—and sometimes only—line of defence.

Commissioned by Medicines for Malaria Venture (MMV) and the SEMA ReACT consortium, and coordinated by the Global Health Institute of the University of Antwerp, the film forms part of a broader initiative aimed at improving access to life-saving malaria treatment for children under five. Through Chatie’s story, we explore the impact of rectal artesunate (RAS) as a critical pre-referral intervention, and its role within a community-based treatment pathway.

Our team approached this production with sensitivity, care, and a deep respect for the people and stories we were entrusted to share. From in-depth pre-production and close collaboration with medical and community stakeholders, to navigating remote on-the-ground filming conditions, this project reflects our commitment to using film as a tool for change—shining a light on the urgent public health issues affecting vulnerable populations.

