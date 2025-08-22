senckađ
22/08/2025
This high-energy piece was filmed across Ghana and South Africa, capturing the continent’s passion for the beautiful game — from early morning commutes and rooftops turned viewing spots, to makeshift pitches and packed living rooms.

Scholars is incredibly proud of the final film — not only because of the pace at which it was turned around (concept to delivery in just six weeks), but because of the authentic African storytelling it showcases. Every frame reflects the heart of local football culture and the unifying power of the game.

We’re grateful for the ongoing collaboration with T+W and the trust placed in us by SuperSport. This project is a testament to what’s possible when creativity, trust, and teamwork come together. Here's to the growing partnership and to many more powerful stories ahead.

