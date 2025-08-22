The stage was set. The rivals were ready. This was the final epic battle.

As the concluding chapter in the Epic Battles campaign, this piece marked the thrilling climax of the Concacaf Champions Cup. From the drama on the pitch to the roar of the fans, we brought the emotion and energy of the final to life with cinematic scale and sporting grit.

Scholars is proud to have played a role in crafting this story — one that honours not just a game, but a legacy. The film is the culmination of days of collaboration and creativity, and we’re incredibly thankful for our continued partnership with WildPigs and the opportunity to deepen our relationship with Concacaf.

Here’s to more stories that celebrate the game, the fans, and the moments that make it unforgettable.

