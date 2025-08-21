Young male drivers are overrepresented in fatal and serious car accidents in South Australia. But research shows these drivers – despite evidence to the contrary – believe they have everything under control. Traditional road safety messaging leans on images of crashes and destruction to remind people of the risks. But that wouldn’t work here. So we decided to scare them with the one thing that young men find truly frightening – looking uncool.



As part of an integrated campaign that showed how dependent and ‘infant-like’ you become without your licence, our radio spots took the shape of bed time stories for man babies.



