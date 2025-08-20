senckađ
Guide Dogs SA/NT - Toy sacrifice

Guide Dogs SA/NT
20/08/2025
In a cost of living crisis, everyone relates to sacrifice, but with 600,000 charities in Australia, standing out was our challenge. We partnered with Frankie, a little dog with a big heart, and her beloved, manky toy, Ropey. To support her Guide Dog heroes, Frankie “sacrificed” Ropey in a crowdfunding campaign that raised funds and headlines. From bus stops to TikTok, Ropey became the most valuable dog toy ever, helping raise nearly $340K in two weeks. With a $70K budget, we achieved 218% media ROI, $223K bonus value, and millions of views, changing hundreds of lives for people with low vision or blindness.

v2.25.1