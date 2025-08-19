​I am so proud of this one. 🚀



I composed original music and sound design forOakley×Axiom Space, which is unveiling its collaboration on the next-gen spacesuit visor created for the first manned mission to the South Pole of the Moon 👨‍🚀 .



This one was special - the opportunity to craft a complex soundscape on my own for one of the most ambitious space missions in decades.



Thank you to Warner Shaw for having the vision and trusting me, to the masters at Lockt & Stept Studios for knocking it out of the park, and to Oakley & Axiom Space for making the extraordinary happen.​

