OAKLEY X AXIOM SPACE • NOT MEANT FOR EARTH



I composed original music and sound design for Oakley × Axiom Space, which is unveiling the visor for the first manned mission to the South Pole of the Moon.👨‍🚀



Creating the music score and sound design was a total privilege. A monumental amount of work went into it from the team at every level - mind-bending practical effects, exquisite cinematography, and a trailblazing edit.🔥



It's always a challenge to try and capture a story like this with sound, balancing the fascinating, macro detail whilst portraying an inspiring, human story. Proud to be a small part of this iconic piece of history. 🙏

