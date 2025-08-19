senckađ
Oakley X Axiom - Not Meant For Earth (Trailer)

Oakley X Axiom
19/08/2025
OAKLEY X AXIOM SPACE • NOT MEANT FOR EARTH

I composed original music and sound design for Oakley × Axiom Space, which is unveiling the visor for the first manned mission to the South Pole of the Moon.👨‍🚀

 Creating the music score and sound design was a total privilege. A monumental amount of work went into it from the team at every level - mind-bending practical effects, exquisite cinematography, and a trailblazing edit.🔥 

It's always a challenge to try and capture a story like this with sound, balancing the fascinating, macro detail whilst portraying an inspiring, human story. Proud to be a small part of this iconic piece of history. 🙏

