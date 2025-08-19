“FAT GIRL” is a dramedy web series that was awarded a grant from Argentina’s National Film and Audiovisual Arts Institute (INCAA) in their web series competition. Produced by B de Bueno in association with Un3, it also received support from Argentina’s National Arts Fund and patronage from Buenos Aires’ Mecenazgo.

The story of Joy, who suffers all the hardships of being a fat girl in the city of Buenos Aires. Her life changes when an audio message in which she shares the injustices she copes with everyday, accidentally becomes viral.



