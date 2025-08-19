“M“ is a horror-thriller shot in Patagonia, Argentina, and winner of the 2017 INCAA (Argentine National Film Board) web series competition. Produced in Argentina by BdeBueno for Labhouse in association with UN3.TV

Directed By Javier Devitt.

“What would an ocean be without a monster lurking in the dark?

It would be like sleep without dreams.”

WERNER HERZOG

A young American couple travels to Patagonia to search for his father, but as they enter the woods with the help of a local con man, they soon discover that something supernatural is lurking…

