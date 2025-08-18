Dissatisfaction with body image remains a persistent and dangerous problem. Research shows 91% of Australian women want to change their bodies. And this fixation on looks creates a cycle that impacts the next generation, with 77% of young people saying they’re in body image distress.



But when does it start? This suite of ads contrasts how we begin – innocent, carefree, confident children, with what we become – self conscious adults with poor body image. In doing so it makes it clear this is learned behaviour influenced by those around us. But thankfully, it is something we can change.



