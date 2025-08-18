Young male drivers are overrepresented in fatal and serious car accidents in South Australia. But research shows these drivers – despite the evidence to the contrary – believe they have everything under control. Traditional road safety messaging leans on images of crashes and destruction to remind people of the risks. But that wouldn’t work here. So we decided to scare them with the one thing that young men find truly frightening – looking uncool.



Part of an integrated campaign, these eye-catching outdoor executions showed how dependent and inconvenient you become without your licence, literally turning grown men into infants.



