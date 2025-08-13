senckađ
work

TikTok - Turn Sound Into Anything

TikTok
13/08/2025
7
Credits
With its massive global audience, TikTok is more than a platform—it’s a cultural engine. We at Can Can Club were invited by Hueso to collaborate on TikTok’s “Turn Sound Into Anything” campaign, the company’s first major effort to communicate beyond its creators.

Brought on board by 1stAveMachine, we joined a team of four directors, each tasked with crafting a unique and compelling visual identity for the platform. From Can Can Club, directors Mab & Becho led the creative vision for a playful and surreal clay world that echoed TikTok’s vibrant, ever-evolving nature. The animation was brought to life through the skilled hands of Mary Zancolli, whose sculpting and stop-motion technique gave our characters and settings a dynamic, tactile presence. Together, we helped embody the campaign’s central idea: that on TikTok, sound can become anything.


