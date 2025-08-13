Building on a decade of experience in the commercial /short-form content world, the team at 19 Sound have broadened into long-form, with a particular focus on documentaries.
Their long-form work spans full audio post-production pipelines; from voiceover recording, dialogue editing, to detailed sound design, original music composition, and final full stereo mix.
Here's their new Documentary Reel.
Audio Post Producer on all films featured: Oscar Kugblenu.
Featured films:
Life On The Edge:
*Dialogue / sound edit assistant: Ian Marriot Smith
Music Composition for Life On The Edge: Jack Wyllie & Will Ward
.
White Man Walking.
The Real History Of Communism.
Who Paid For WW2.
Global War.