Building on a decade of experience in the commercial /short-form content world, the team at 19 Sound have broadened into long-form, with a particular focus on documentaries.

Their long-form work spans full audio post-production pipelines; from voiceover recording, dialogue editing, to detailed sound design, original music composition, and final full stereo mix.

Here's their new Documentary Reel.

Audio Post Producer on all films featured: Oscar Kugblenu.

Featured films:

Life On The Edge:

*Dialogue / sound edit assistant: Ian Marriot Smith

Music Composition for Life On The Edge: Jack Wyllie & Will Ward

.

White Man Walking.

The Real History Of Communism.

Who Paid For WW2.

Global War.















