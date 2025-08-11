This book is a comprehensive visual chronicle capturing the grandeur, decline, and remarkable restoration of Michigan Central Station.Produced by Lafayette American for Ford Motor Company, this book documents the station’s transformation from an abandoned relic into a meticulously restored architectural masterpiece, poised to shape the future of mobility.





Featuring hundreds of rare photographs by Stephen McGee, along with drawings and artifacts, The Station explores every era of this landmark’s history—from its prominence as Detroit’s transportation hub through decades of neglect to its unprecedented revitalization. A foreword by BillFord, executive chair of Ford Motor Company, and an essay by PulitzerPrize-winning journalist Stephen Henderson provide historical and cultural context, offering insight into the station’s legacy and the vision that brought it back to life.





This publication has played a pivotal role in redefining public perception of Michigan Central, reestablishing it as a symbol of resilience, innovation, and urban renewal. By chronicling the station’s evolution and the extensive efforts behind its restoration, The Station both contributes to, and celebrates Detroit’s cultural narrative. It is a testament to Ford’s continued investment in making our city a center for innovation, mobility, and progress.

