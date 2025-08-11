senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
work

Ford - The Station: The Fall and Rise of Michigan Central

Ford
11/08/2025
5
Share
EMBED
EMBED WITH CREDITS
Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

This book is a comprehensive visual chronicle capturing the grandeur, decline, and remarkable restoration of Michigan Central Station.Produced by Lafayette American for Ford Motor Company, this book documents the station’s transformation from an abandoned relic into a meticulously restored architectural masterpiece, poised to shape the future of mobility.


Featuring hundreds of rare photographs by Stephen McGee, along with drawings and artifacts, The Station explores every era of this landmark’s history—from its prominence as Detroit’s transportation hub through decades of neglect to its unprecedented revitalization. A foreword by BillFord, executive chair of Ford Motor Company, and an essay by PulitzerPrize-winning journalist Stephen Henderson provide historical and cultural context, offering insight into the station’s legacy and the vision that brought it back to life.


This publication has played a pivotal role in redefining public perception of Michigan Central, reestablishing it as a symbol of resilience, innovation, and urban renewal. By chronicling the station’s evolution and the extensive efforts behind its restoration, The Station both contributes to, and celebrates Detroit’s cultural narrative. It is a testament to Ford’s continued investment in making our city a center for innovation, mobility, and progress.

About
MORE ABOUT undefined
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1