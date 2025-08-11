senckađ
Sydney Water - Save Our Sinks

Sydney Water
11/08/2025
Cloud-based VFX studio Atmos has provided full post-production services for the latest Sydney Water ‘Save Our Sinks’ awareness campaign via TAG Dentsu. The spot’s humorous approach explores the importance of keeping sinks clean from damaging substances and the phenomenon of "fatbergs" with a distinctive puppeteering style and practical effects-led production.

From previsualisation through to online and final broadcast, Atmos handled every stage of post entirely in-house. Working closely with film director Matt Kamen from the initial briefing, the team at Atmos crafted a playful yet visceral narrative by seamlessly merging practical puppetry, 2D compositing, and CG enhancements.

