Partnering with Tailg, KFC unveiled the year’s hottest surprise—2,000 exclusive, limited-edition scooters that sparked a viral sensation with 800 million online impressions.

Once again, KFC set off a Gen Z cultural movement—turning 2,000 lucky winners into “wildcard ambassadors” and transforming city streets into a moving showcase of the brand.









BACKGROUND

From giant billboards to soaring digital screens, brands are shouting louder than ever—yet audiences often scroll right past.

KFC spotted an opportunity: with their Crazy Weekends already defining irresistible treats and high-energy fun, why not push outdoor advertising to an unexpected place?









INSIGHTS

The mood is shifting—meme culture, absurd humor, and bold self-expression are everywhere. Young people hunger for unique ways to showcase their identity.

What excites them most? Prizes that pop on camera and inject fun into everyday life.

With smooth weekday commutes and weekend city explorations powered by electric scooters, mobility is more than transport—it’s a lifestyle. KFC harnessed this “memes-meet-madness” vibe to flip scooters into show-stopping rides, turning fans into proud, walking billboards radiating swagger.









IDEA

Hold the fried chicken—KFC is hitting the streets with 2,000 billboards on wheels!

KFC teamed up with Tailg to unveil 2,000 exclusive electric scooters, fusing classic American retro vibes with bold aesthetics and high-end performance.

But wait, there’s more fun—lock it, push it, and let the “I wanna eat KFC” jingle dance through the neighborhood, sparking instant joy and turning the street into a festive celebration.

For three weekends, fans could enter the race to win these coveted rides for just 29.9 yuan through Crazy Weekends.

The excitement kicked off with Chicky, KFC’s beloved mascot, cruising town in a transparent delivery van—stirring buzz both on the ground and online.

Meanwhile, across 28 cities, these scooters popped up in KFC stores, inviting consumers to snap photos and dive into the fun.

Online influencers joined the frenzy, sparking waves of creative content—from meme-driven lottery wishes and jingle-inspired dances to wild scooter customizations.

With such an accessible entry price, fans flocked to participate—often placing multiple orders to up their chances. Winners proudly showed off their flashy scooters, while those who missed out scrambled to buy on resale platforms—sometimes paying double the price.









IMPACT

KFC’s scooter campaign became a weekend phenomenon—2,000 passionate owners taking to the streets as spontaneous brand ambassadors, turning heads with every stylish, standout ride.

What began as casual joyrides quickly evolved into rolling brand parades, captivating onlookers and igniting a viral storm. Once again, KFC leads the charge in shaping youth culture’s freshest trends.

In just two weeks, the campaign hit 800 million impressions across mobility apps, streaming media, OTT platforms, Xiaohongshu, Douyin, and more—with digital clicks soaring past 7 million.

Sales during KFC Crazy Weekends surged 20%, cementing the campaign’s success.

Ready to make every street your runway?

Chicky’s waiting—hop on and ride the crispy wave!









KFC FLAVOR ON THE MOVE

ADVERTISER/BRAND: YUM CHINA / KFC

CREATIVE AGENCY: DENTSU CREATIVE