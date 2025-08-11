Car parks tend to bring out the worst in us. We lose our patience, our manners, and even our humanity. It’s as if we become less commuter and more… creature.

To counter this, UPark developed an app to give drivers greater control over their parking experience. No more circling endlessly, last-minute rushing, or second-guessing.

To launch this app, we used a cast of loveable car park creatures. Each one embodying a familiar parking frustration, all of which our app could solve. These cute characters didn’t just capture Adelaidean’s attention, but their hearts.

Our carpark creatures not only driving awareness around our app, with app usage up by 27% during the campaign period, but parking themselves firmly in local culture.