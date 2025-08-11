For decades, Australia’s supermarket scene has been dominated by two giants: Coles and Woolworths. National reach. Big budgets. Low prices… But at what cost?

The cost-of-living crisis exposed them. Soaring profits, zero trust, exploiting families… and farmers.

Australian’s were fed up. And hungry for better.

Thankfully, in South Australia, shoppers didn’t have to look far.

Foodland had always been local, loved, and fiercely independent.

While the big guys counted money, Foodland counted on people.

They said no to self-checkouts. Hired local. Stocked local and gave shoppers real choice but there was one problem. South Australians perceived Foodland as expensive. Not because it was, but because it felt premium.

So, we set out to show how Foodland delivers what the giants don’t: quality, range, and price. We created FOMO by celebrating everything that makes Foodland iconic and gave locals the words to say what they’d always felt deep down: “I Gotta Shop at Foodland.”

A line born from pride, joy, and instinct, turning rational comparisons into an emotional declaration.





We couldn’t compete with the supermarket giants on size. But we could compete on feeling… reigniting local pride and sparking a movement built around one simple truth: “I Gotta Shop at Foodland.”