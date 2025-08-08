South Australia is a pretty parochial state. So when one of our beloved brands sold out to an interstate company, it caused quite a stir. News outlets across the state covered the sale of the iconic pie maker, Balfours, to an interstate rival. As well as the public opinion surrounding it. The overwhelming sentiment was one of disappointment. When this news hit, we had to let South Aussies know there’s still one iconic SA piemaker here. One that sells out their pies. Not their staff. So the day after the Balfours announcement, we put up some cheeky billboards around Adelaide. It was audacious. But true. Because Vili’s is still proudly South Australian owned and operated.