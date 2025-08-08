senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
work

Vilis - Sell out

Vilis
08/08/2025
2
Share
Download
EMBED
EMBED WITH CREDITS
Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

South Australia is a pretty parochial state. So when one of our beloved brands sold out to an interstate company, it caused quite a stir. News outlets across the state covered the sale of the iconic pie maker, Balfours, to an interstate rival. As well as the public opinion surrounding it. The overwhelming sentiment was one of disappointment. When this news hit, we had to let South Aussies know there’s still one iconic SA piemaker here. One that sells out their pies. Not their staff. So the day after the Balfours announcement, we put up some cheeky billboards around Adelaide. It was audacious. But true. Because Vili’s is still proudly South Australian owned and operated.

About
MORE ABOUT undefined
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1