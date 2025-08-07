The Royal Automobile Association of South Australia is big. More than 800,000 members, big. But members didn’t care. RAA had an attribution problem with it's current advertising. Enter Trev. An ugly, kind-of-cute-but-also-scary, bee. And people loved him (and hated him). Either way, SA talked about it. As part of the new campaign launch, large format OOH was created for Brand, Insurance, Road Service and Travel services and products. With sites chosen to contextually link to our messaging above accident hot-spots, on routes known for traffic stand-stills to sites below the airport flight-path. In six months, the campaign achieved the stats RAA hoped to achieve in 18 months. There’s simply no way people can un-see this very distinctive bee. And beyond his memorability, Trev is helping RAA members understand and appreciate they’re part of something bigger.