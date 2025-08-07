senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
work

RAA - Better to be a member - travel

RAA
07/08/2025
2
Share
Download
EMBED
EMBED WITH CREDITS
Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

RAA is big. More than 800,000 South Australian members, big. But members didn’t care about that. Members couldn’t see the benefits of being part of SA’s largest member-centric organisation. Enter Trev. An ugly, kind-of-cute-but-also-scary, bee. And people loved him (and hated him). Either way, SA talked about it. Trev was designed to fix RAA’s attribution problem in advertising. In six months, he’s achieved the stats RAA hoped to achieve in 18 months. There’s simply no way people can unsee this very distinctive bee. And beyond his memorability, Trev is helping RAA members understand and appreciate they’re part of something bigger. The “hive factor” of RAA’s size and services makes sense when you’ve got a beardy bee relaying the many and various reasons it’s better to be a member.

About
MORE ABOUT undefined
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1