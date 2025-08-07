Big personalities, tiny performers. This campaign for Spotify brings real recorded couple conversations to life through charming handcrafted puppets, animated in full scale locations like living rooms, gardens, and kitchens.

Directed by Becho & Mab (Can Can Club) alongside Seba Schor, the spots blend documentary-style audio with playful visual storytelling — turning music talk into a series of mini romantic comedies, full of quirks, chemistry, and character.

Produced by 1st Ave Buenos Aires, the result is as unexpected and entertaining as the playlists themselves.



