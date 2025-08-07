Working in healthcare can be tough – long hours, intense working environments and often, people’s lives literally on the line. To do the job well, you have to care deeply and our healthcare workers do, readily accepting these challenges as part of the job.



Unfortunately, there are other things they are being forced to accept. Abusive and violent behaviour against our healthcare workers increased by 43% last year.



Working with SA Health, we created a powerful new campaign that draws from the real experiences of our frontline staff to give them a much needed voice, build public awareness and help reverse this disturbing trend - because abuse shouldn’t be part of the job.

