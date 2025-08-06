senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
work

Warner Bros. - Home Of The Olympics

Warner Bros.
06/08/2025
2
Share
Download
EMBED
EMBED WITH CREDITS
Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Collaborating with MJZ director, Henry Hobson, we told the story of one man’s journey from his morning run to the heat of an Olympic odyssey, setting the stage for immersive coverage of the Paris, 2024 Olympics on MAX.

We transformed the streets of Uruguay into Parisian back streets, a Uruguayan lake was swapped out for the Seine, and the Stade De France was recreated in full- complete with 2024 Olympic branding.

Our B Unit crew, travelled to Paris to capture footage around the streets and suburbs, all of which went into the sonic boom transition from country to stadium. While we were there we also captured reference images, water plates and a host of other crucial elements for the project.

About
MORE ABOUT undefined
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1