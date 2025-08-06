Collaborating with MJZ director, Henry Hobson, we told the story of one man’s journey from his morning run to the heat of an Olympic odyssey, setting the stage for immersive coverage of the Paris, 2024 Olympics on MAX.



We transformed the streets of Uruguay into Parisian back streets, a Uruguayan lake was swapped out for the Seine, and the Stade De France was recreated in full- complete with 2024 Olympic branding.

Our B Unit crew, travelled to Paris to capture footage around the streets and suburbs, all of which went into the sonic boom transition from country to stadium. While we were there we also captured reference images, water plates and a host of other crucial elements for the project.