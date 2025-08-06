Turns out, a Guinness can has better dance moves than most of us. Teaming up with director Johnny Kelly, we brought the "Dancing Can" to life for Guinness’ new Nitrosurge campaign—because why pour your pint when your can can do the bust these kind of moves?



With a nod to the legendary ‘94 "Dancing Man" ad (but with even more swagger), we mixed live-action with stop-motion and let our VFX supervisor Leo Costa work his magic. The result? The smoothest pour, paired with some serious can choreography.