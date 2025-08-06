senckađ
work

Department of children protection of South Australia - Foster the feeling

Department of children protection of South Australia
06/08/2025
The number of children in state care in South Australia is scary. And growing. Meanwhile, the number of South Australians registering as foster carers is declining. To overcome the disparity, the Department for Child Protection needed a campaign that would simultaneously publicise the need for foster carers and entice South Australians to become foster carers. The idea of pairing adults with children and using physical likeness and emotion to connect these unrelated humans was a creative solution to the time and budget limitations of the job. With no big film to fuel the emotional connection, the static OOH campaign needed pictures and words that could foster a positive feeling in our audience. In the first 20 days of the campaign the Department had over 30 registrations and a 1000% uplift in traffic to their website.

