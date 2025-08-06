senckađ
work

Banderita X - 2025 Intro & Outro

Banderita X
06/08/2025
10
An epic high energy intro and outro sequence for Youtube superstar BanderitaX and his 20 Million Subscribers milestone - created by Robot Fights Monster director Jeremy Mansford!

For Jeremy's 3rd collaboration with Bander, he leveled up the style once again for a full anime inspired 2D/3D hybrid treatment. Bander’s idea was to have the hero characters from each of the first two intros return to battle it out in an intergalactic level destructive clash. For each intro the priority was to craft a high intensity, 15ish second piece packed with important Bander lore, references and inspirations. This animation gets watched daily by millions, so there was no need to hold back on the pace or energy.

