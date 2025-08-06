REUNION ILLUMINATED

Illuminate your Mid-Autumn celebrations with FAW Audi—the “Light Master” whose advanced lighting technology harmonizes beautifully with the moon’s timeless glow. Together, they create a beacon of light that brightens every journey home.

As the festival honors reunion above all, Audi’s fusion of innovation and moonlight delivers not just brightness but a comforting embrace, guiding every traveler safely back to where they belong.











BACKGROUND

The Mid-Autumn Festival is a celebration steeped in reunion and heartfelt warmth—a special time when audiences seek brands that speak to their emotions with authenticity and care.

FAW Audi rises to this occasion, delivering a moving and memorable brand journey that truly connects with the spirit of its audience.









INSIGHTS

While many modern headlights dazzle with complexity—sometimes even distracting drivers—Audi’s lighting remains elegantly simple, steadfastly prioritizing safety. Their human-centric technology combines technical excellence with a warmth that resonates emotionally.

Meanwhile, the warmth of Mid-Autumn is woven through layers of light: from the serene moon above, to street lamps guiding the way, to the tender, watchful eyes of family.

Inspired by this symphony of illumination, we elevated “light” into a message of protection and affection for those journeying home.











IDEA

Embrace the light of reunion with FAW Audi this Mid-Autumn Festival.

Four heartfelt stories pay tribute to 9 million Audi owners and their myriad moments of reunion—whether side by side or connected across distance—as Audi’s lights shine as a symbol of love, safety, and belonging.

Cast a warm, guiding light for those rushing home to family.

Set a romantic, playful ambience for couples beneath the starry sky.

Offer a protective glow for those ascending to admire the full moon, safely on their path.

Beam hope to those waiting, gently welcoming their loved ones back to embrace.

The theme, “Every Light on the Road Illuminates Reunion” captures FAW Audi’s commitment to blending technology, tradition, and emotion—creating a radiant journey that embraces every traveler and lights the way to home.









IMPACT

Harnessing the emotional pulse of consumers alongside Audi’s lighting brilliance, FAW Audi crafted a compelling narrative that blends safety with warmth through the universal language of light.

This creative endeavor sparked over 1.26 million social conversations and touched audiences far and wide, elevating Audi’s standing as the iconic “Light Master.”

24 million+ social media impressions

1.26 million+ social interactions

1.1 million+ likes on Douyin











REUNION ILLUMINATED



ADVERTISER/BRAND: FAW Audi



CREATIVE AGENCY: DENTSU CREATIVE

