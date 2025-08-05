Doctors are under increasing pressure to consider sustainability when choosing the right inhaler for their patients. However, sustainability and patient care can go hand in hand. To showcase this, we bring to you the story of Katherine. We follow her surreal journey, ignited by anxiety from her uncontrolled asthma, and find out the difference a single prescription can make.

With over 300 handmade assets, shot individually, and brought together by our amazing team of artists, this incredible stop motion animation is a work of art. Sustainability was the theme, and we carried this through to the production recycling all the paper used in the process.