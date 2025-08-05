A fiery celebration in the heart of “Spice City.” This stop-motion spectacle zooms in to the atomic level of Blue Diamond’s almonds, unleashing a Mardi Gras–style street parade where habanero peppers, carnival floats, and magical details dance frame by frame.

Directed by Becho & Mab at Can Can Club in collaboration with Danielle Katvan, the film is a joyful collision of color, texture, and flavor — crafted entirely in miniature with intricate hand-built sets and characters.

Produced with our friends at 1st Ave Buenos Aires, this is stop motion turned into a flavor-fueled street festival, one frame at a time.



