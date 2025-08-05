​Brand new work from Rubberduck director Declan Lowney for Rockshore and the League of Ireland - starring none other than Roy Keane.



​Created in collaboration with the brilliant teams at The Tenth Man and Another, this spot puts the League of Ireland front and centre - with Keane back at Turners Cross, and the drama unfolding from the stands.



​We took over the real capital for a stunning three-day shoot with an unbelievable cast and crew. Great people, glorious weather, and a TVC we’re proud to have brought to life.​

