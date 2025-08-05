​​



Capturing the hearts of shoppers during India’s busiest festive season

Challenge

Myntra needed to cut through the cluttered festival marketing space and establish a unique position during Raksha Bandhan, while driving festival shopping behaviour.

Approach

We created history by bringing together real-life siblings Arjun and Khushi Kapoor for their first-ever on-screen collaboration. The campaign leveraged their authentic relationship to showcase genuine sibling dynamics and ultimately encouraging viewers to look their best for this special occasion. Their natural chemistry and banter brought authenticity to the festival shopping narrative.