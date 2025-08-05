In the job market it’s easy to feel like just another cover letter. Maxima sees more than the cover letter and dot points on your CV. Maxima, a national not-for-profit helping Australians find employment and NDIS support sees the story its clients are trying to tell and helps them tell it. By turning real Maxima clients into the ‘directors’ of this campaign, real jobseekers and NDIS applicants became the proof in Maxima’s pudding. The simple but universal “finger frame” gesture challenged viewers’ prejudices while encouraging job seekers and NDIS needers out there that they too could reframe what’s possible.