If dogs had a favourite charity, surely it would be Guide Dogs. To ordinary dogs, Guide Dogs are legends. And if they could, ordinary dogs would fundraise their paws off for Guide Dogs. So we made that possible. ‘Dogs Unite For Guide Dogs’ was the world’s first fundraising campaign run by dogs for dogs. It put the power into the paws of ordinary dogs. (With a little help from their owners of course.) Dogs beg; for biscuits, meals, and walkies. We gave all dogs the chance to put their begging skills to use for a bigger cause, leading up to International Guide Dogs Day on 24th April 2024.

We activated the 450,000+ households in SA/NT with registered dogs, to turn them into fundraising ambassadors. Everything drove to our campaign web ‘pawtal’, which allowed dog owners to create their own fundraising ‘paw-trait’ for their pooch and amplify the call-to-action. And all the dogs encouraged humans to donate via the QR code and website. We had a target of $160,000 and we smashed it. Achieving $250,000 on the day.

Thousands of dogs… All begging… For 1 cause. ‘Dogs unite for Guide Dogs’.