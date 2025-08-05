senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
work

Guide Dogs - Dogs Unite For Guide Dogs

Guide Dogs
05/08/2025
17
Share
Download
EMBED
EMBED WITH CREDITS
Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

If dogs had a favourite charity, surely it would be Guide Dogs. To ordinary dogs, Guide Dogs are legends. And if they could, ordinary dogs would fundraise their paws off for Guide Dogs. So we made that possible. ‘Dogs Unite For Guide Dogs’ was the world’s first fundraising campaign run by dogs for dogs. It put the power into the paws of ordinary dogs. (With a little help from their owners of course.) Dogs beg; for biscuits, meals, and walkies. We gave all dogs the chance to put their begging skills to use for a bigger cause, leading up to International Guide Dogs Day on 24th April 2024.

We activated the 450,000+ households in SA/NT with registered dogs, to turn them into fundraising ambassadors. Everything drove to our campaign web ‘pawtal’, which allowed dog owners to create their own fundraising ‘paw-trait’ for their pooch and amplify the call-to-action. And all the dogs encouraged humans to donate via the QR code and website. We had a target of $160,000 and we smashed it. Achieving $250,000 on the day.

Thousands of dogs… All begging… For 1 cause. ‘Dogs unite for Guide Dogs’.

About
MORE ABOUT undefined
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1